Transport Minister inspects bus stand construction works in Khammam

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has inspected construction works of a new bus stand in Khammam town on Friday.

He was accompanied by Collector RV Karnan and Chief Engineer of RTC Ram Prasad.

He interacted with the contactor and enquired about the works.

He directed the contractor to complete the works within the stipulated time and added that the construction of the bus stand, coming up in about 7.72 acres, was taken up at a cost of Rs 25 crore.

Khammam Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, Mayor Dr Papalal, Regional Manager RTC Krishna Murthy, and others were present during the Minister's visit.

