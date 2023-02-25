Triangle love story: Envied youth kills friend in Rangareddy

Hyderabad: Imagining that he would lose his love and she would begin a relationship with his friend, a youth reportedly hatched a plan to murder his friend. This incident took place in Abdullapurmet of Rangareddy district.

A youth identified as Hari is a resident of Abudullapurmet and he was in relationship with a girl for sometime now. His friend identified as Naveen (20) is pursuing Btech(EEE) in Engineering college at MG University limits. It is reported that both were in relationship with the same girl. Envied with this, Hari decided to kill Naveen and hatched a plan and accordingly invited Naveen to join for a party which Naveen agreed on February 17.

During the party, Hari reportedly began to discuss regarding the relationship with the girl which turned into a heated argument. Naveen then dialled up his father Shankaraiah and discussed the whole issue who later pacified both. After four days of the party, Shankaraiah lodge a complaint with Narketpally police station that his son Naveen was missing since February 17 night. The police who began investigation also interrogated Hari's parents after his mobile phone was found switched off on February 22. Learning that there is no way to escape, Hari reportedly surrendered before Abdullapurmet police station and confessed that he was jealous and frightened that his love would get separated from him and go to Naveen, for which he killed him and disposed the body off on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway. The police took Hari into custody and investigation is further in way to recover the mortal remains of Naveen.