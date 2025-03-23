Tribal leaders hold massive protest over land rights

Adilabad : Adivasi Tudum Debba state leader Ganesh has warned that if the government and officials continue to ignore the issues of the tribal community, they may be forced to take extreme measures, drawing paral-lels to Naxal actions.

For years, tribal residents of Komaram Bheem Colony (Survey No. 72) in Adilabad have been demanding basic amenities and land rights. Despite repeated appeals to the District Collector, officials, and elected representatives, their grievances remain unaddressed. In protest, the tribal community staged a large demonstration outside the district collector’s office on Saturday, blocking the entrance and raising slo-gans against the government’s indifference.

During the agitation, tensions flared as a scuffle broke out between the police and protesters. However, leader Gedam Ganesh intervened and restored order. He criticised officials, including the Collector, SP, RDO, and MROs, for allegedly siding with land grabbers and real estate developers instead of addressing the genuine concerns of tribal people.

Ganesh accused former MLA Jogu Ramanna, MP G. Nagesh, MLA Payal Shankar, and Congress leader Kandi Srinivas Reddy of neglecting tribal welfare. He also slammed Seethakka, the state and district in-charge minister, for failing to act despite being a tribal leader herself.

The protesters demanded electricity, clean drinking water, and land rights, alleging that Adilabad Transco SE deliberately ignored their pleas due to caste bias. Ganesh also called for action against real estate businessman Kalyan Bhoomareddy, accusing him of illegally amassing government land.