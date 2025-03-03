Tribals urged to focus on education

Asifabad: ASP Chittaranjan urged the tribal community to stay away from anti-social elements and focus on education and development. On Sunday, ASP Chittaranjan, along with a police team, trekked 20 km through the remote tribal villages of Govena, Kursiguda, and Nayakpuguda in Tiryani mandal as part of the ‘For You’ initiative. During the visit, the police interacted with villagers to understand their concerns and distributed volleyball kits and t-shirts to the youth. Addressing the gathering, Chittaranjan said that the police department is committed to the welfare of tribal communities. He urged the people not to fall prey to the influence of Maoists or engage with anti-social forces.

“The youth should focus on education and development rather than getting involved in unsocial activities or bad addictions,” Chittaranjan said. He stressed that progress is possible only through education and encouraged parents to ensure their children receive proper schooling.

Additionally, he cautioned against illegal activities such as ganja cultivation and advised villagers to report any suspicious individuals to the police. The ASP also assured assistance to a local youth, Sambhurao, who is suffering from an illness, stating that police will facilitate his treatment soon.

The programme was attended by Rebbena CI Budde Swamy, Tiryani SI Srikanth, and other police personnel.