Tribals vow to intensify protests until GO 49 revoked

Asifabad: Tribal organisations have made it clear that they will intensify their struggles until GO 49 issued by the government in the name of Tiger Zone formation is revoked. To this end, nine tribal organisations met at the Adivasi Bhavan in the district centre on Saturday and revealed plan to block the formation of the Tiger Zone. In this regard, it was decided to organise meetings in all tribal villages of the district on July 6 and explain the losses caused by the Tiger Zone.

They also called for dharnas in front of all the forest range offices and tahsildar offices on July 14 and for a joint Adilabad district bandh on July 21. It was decided to hold a grand dharna in front of the Komaram Bheem District Collectorate on July 28.

Thudum Deb State President Vijay called for these agitation programmes to be successful.