Tributes Paid to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on His Death Anniversary in Jogulamba Gadwal

Gadwal: On the occasion of the death anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution and a beacon of hope for Dalits, tribals, and marginalized communities, a tribute program was organized at Ambedkar Chowrasta in Jogulamba Gadwal district headquarters.

Former Zilla Parishad Chairperson and Congress Party Gadwal constituency in-charge, Sarithamma, along with TPCC state leader and former Municipal Vice Chairman Ganjipet Shankar, paid homage to the statue of Dr. Ambedkar. They were joined by Congress Party members, who offered floral tributes in his honor.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarithamma highlighted Ambedkar’s relentless efforts for the upliftment of weaker sections and called upon the youth to follow his ideals. She emphasized the need to safeguard the Constitution against anti-constitutional forces that propagate untouchability and discrimination based on caste and religion. Sarithamma urged everyone to protect the Constitution as a shield for the future generations.

The event witnessed participation from Congress Party councilors, former councilors, and leaders from district, taluk, mandal, and village levels, along with party workers.



