Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy in the service of Vattem Venkateswara Swamy

Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy visited Vattem Venkateswara Swamy Temple

Nagarkurnool : Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy visited Vattem Venkateswara Swamy Temple. Nagar Kurnool District Vattem Venkateswara Swamy was visited by Tripura Governor Nallu Indrasena Reddy along with family members on Tuesday.

On this occasion, he performed special pooja in the temple. Later, the temple administrators honored him with a shawl. Speaking on this occasion, Indrasena Reddy said that he was very happy to visit the very holy Vattem Venkateswara Swamy. Many district leaders participated in this program

