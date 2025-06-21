  • Menu
TRLD to hold dharna on June 23

Telangana Rashtriya Lok Dal (TRLD) has strongly condemned the government’s negligence in the fields of education, employment, and agriculture. The party has demanded strict implementation of 25 per cent free seats in private schools, speedy execution of the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme, and stringent action against spurious seed sellers.

Expressing deep concern, TRLD State President Kapilavai Dileep Kumar said, “The much-anticipated Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme, which was formally launched by CM Revanth Reddy on March 17, brought hope to unemployed youth. With the promise of up to Rs 3 lakh financial support and subsidies, over 16 lakh applications were submitted. However, during the scrutiny process from April 6 to May 31, approximately 6.6 lakh applications were rejected for various reasons. There are serious doubts about the transparency of these rejections.”

To expose government negligence, TRLD has announced a massive dharna at Indira Park on June 23 at 10 AM.

