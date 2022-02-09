TRS activists conduct mock funeral procession of PM Modi in Armoor

In a protest against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks in Rajya Sabha, the TRS activists on Wednesday took out a mock funeral processsion of PM Modi in Armoor of Nizamabad district.



The protest was led by MLA Jeevan Reddy who along with the party activists carried out Narendra Modi's funeral in a large-scale chariot. The TRS workers roamed the streets raising slogans against the Prime Minister.

MLA Jeevan Reddy and ZP chairman Vital Rao staged a dharna near Ambedkar crossroads. This was first time that MLA Jeevan Reddy visiting the constituency after being appointed as the party district president. He staged a protest wearing black clothes.

On Tuesday, TRS working president KT Rama Rao called the party leaders for protests across the states against the Modi's remarks on Andhra Pradesh bifurcation. Following the protest call, the TRS leaders took out bike rallies and staged protests.

In Secunderabad, the TRS workers protested with black badges and black flags. Minister Talasani Srinivas Rao were also present. The bike rallies were carried out in Moti Nagar, Rajiv Nagar, SR Nagar and Kukatpally.

In Jangaon, TRS and Congress leaders staged a protest near RTC crossroads. During the protest, the Congress leaders tried to burn Narendra Modi's effigy but was stopped by the BJP leaders. The situation intensified further with the arrival of TRS leaders, protesting against the Prime Minister. A clash broke out between TRS and BJP leaders. The police swung into action and detained the BJP leaders.