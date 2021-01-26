TRS-BJP Govts are posing threat to democracy: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & Nalgonda MP Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that BJP and TRS Governments were posing a major threat to the very survival of democracy in the country, especially Telangana.

Speaking after hoisting the national flag at party headquarters Gandhi Bhavan on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday, Uttam Kumar Reddy paid rich tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives to protect the integrity of the country. He welcomed the awarding of Mahaveer Chakra to Col. Santosh Babu, who was martyred in a clash with the Chinese army last year on the India-China border. He recalled that Col. Santosh Babu and himself were both Aluminis of the National Defence Academy (NDA).

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that while BJP Govt was hurting the spirit of the Constitution, TRS Govt in Telangana was trying to assassinate the democracy. He said both the parties were not showing any respect for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar who drafted the Constitution. He said it was unfortunate that efforts were being made by some elements to divide the country on the religious lines.

The TPCC Chief strongly condemned the adamant attitude of the BJP Govt in not repealing the controversial farm laws although the farmers have been protesting against them for the last 62 days. He said Prime Minister Narender Modi was not considering the demands of thousands of farmers who are agitating on the borders of the national capital in adverse and extreme weather conditions. He alleged that Modi Govt has mortgaged the interest of farmers to benefit a few corporates like Ambanis and Adanis. He also condemned Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao for taking a U-turn on the farm laws. He said TRS participated in Bharat Bandh against the farm laws, but CM KCR took a U-turn after visiting Delhi.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress party would continue its agitation until TRS Govt withdraws its decision of shutting down the procurement centres. He demanded that every grain produced by farmers must be procured at Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The TPCC Chief said that the Modi Govt was trying to rule the country by inciting communal hatred while CM KCR was behaving like a dictator. He alleged that TRS Govt has become an insignia of corruption and the ruling party leaders were using the ill-gotten money to win elections. He said BJP, TRS and MIM have entered into a secret pact to damage the Congress party in Telangana.

Uttam Kumar Reddy appealed to intellectuals, academicians and all those who support democracy to take a note on the way elections were being conducted in Telangana State. He said strengthening of Congress party was highly essential for restoration of democracy, not only in Telangana, but the entire country. He praised the Congress party workers for the spirit with which they were serving the people despite facing several obstacles and harassment by the ruling party.

The TPCC Chief said that the Congress party was highly strong at the ground level and it was all set to return to power in the next elections. He predicted that the Congress party would win all the elections to be held in Telangana from now onwards.