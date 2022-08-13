TRS cares for women's welfare

Warangal: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has always given priority to the welfare of women, former SAAP Director and TRS leader Rajanala Srihari said.

He organised Raksha Bandhan fete here on Friday, in which sanitation workers tied Rakhi to KCR's flexi. Speaking on the occasion, Rajanala Srihari said that Telangana is the first State in the country to provide 50 per cent quota for women in all local bodies by amending Panchayat Raj Act, the Municipal Act and the GHMC Act.

This apart, the TRS government had introduced many welfare schemes for the empowerment of women, he added. He said that Raksha Bandhan symbolises a long-lasting bond between the sisters and brothers.