TRS govt will fight for abolition of G.O. 714: Gangula

Karimnagar: 714 G.O. which the BJP government at the Centre has brought in under the Motor Vehicle Act has pushed the lives of auto drivers into a sad state, complained Minister for Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar.

He said the Telangana government would fight for the abolition of GO 714 which was against the interests of auto workers. Workers were the backbone of the society but the BJP government with its anti-labor policies troubling the working class.

On the occasion of World Labour Day, the Karimnagar District Auto Labor Welfare Association, Mancherial Chowrasta Mini Auto Goods Association the minister hoisted the flag, cut the cake and extended May Day greeting to the workers here on Sunday.

Kamalakar along with Mayor Y Sunil Rao took part in May Day celebrations at Karimnagar Autonagar, under the auspices of Telangana Engine Re-Boring and General Workshop Owners and Workers Welfare Society. A 'Annadanam' was conducted on the occasion. Addressing the workers, the minister said Chief Minister KCR has introduced many welfare and development schemes in the State with the intention of increasing the revenue of the Telangana government and distributing it to the poor.

He said the Telangana government was supporting the working class with many welfare development schemes. But the BJP government was imposing a burden on the common man by increasing the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas. TRS government provides employment opportunities to the working class in Telangana in various fields. On the other hand the Modi government was privatising public sector companies to benefit Adani and Ambani damaging the employment of workers.

Many workers from BJP-ruled areas who migrated to Telangana seeking livelihood were embraced by the TRS government and stood by them. He said the Telangana government was a government that worked for the poor people and the weaker sections. The Minister assured that the poor workers in various sectors would be given double bedroom houses in the city and efforts would be made to provide Dalit Bandhu to the Dalit workers. He promised to provide drinking water facility, construction of Sulabh Complex, road construction, drainage for workers in Autonagar.

Deputy Mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani Harishankar, Arsha Mallesam, Edla Ashok, Mechineni Ashok Rao Trolley Association President Mustyala Krishna Yadav, Telangana Rashtra Samithi Labor Section President Bommidi Srinivas Reddy and others were present.