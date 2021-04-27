Top
Telangana: Man dies of covid in a hospital, management denies to handover body over payment of bills

x

Telangana: Man dies of covid in a hospital, management denies to handover body over payment of bills (representation image)

Highlights

The incident where Nirudu Vasu, a TRS leader from Rampalli in Nagaram municipality of Medchal district, was admitted to Lifeline Hospital in Kapra after suffering from coronavirus five days ago.

Despite his family members paid up to Rs. 1.5 lakhs Vasu died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment.

However, the family members were furious when the hospital management told them that they would hand over the body for another Rs 2 lakh and questioned why they had to pay money despite the death of the patient.

However, the staff was adamant to handover the body and kept it in the mortuary. Vasu's family members staged protests at the hospital.

