TRS likely to take Prashant Kishor’s help to trample BJP

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is likely to utilise the services of noted political strategist Prashant Kishor and is planning to wait till the elections to West Bengal Assembly are over.



According to party leaders, there is a possibility of TRS utilising the services of the noted political strategist, especially in the aftermath of party's loss in Dubbaka and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections and the growth of Bharatiya Janata Party in the State. The ruling party is planning to tread cautiously ahead of elections to Warangal and Khammam with the issues like infighting and BJP's Operation Akarsh.

Sources informed that Prashant Kishor recently met TRS working president KT Rama Rao and held discussions. A senior leader in the party said that the party would first study the functioning of Kishor's team in the ensuing West Bengal elections where he is working for the Trinamool Congress. A team of TRS leaders would visit Kolkata and study and observe the strategies suggested by Kishor's team. The party is likely to take some inputs for the Nagarjunasagar bypoll before coming to a conclusion on taking the service, a TRS leader said.

The ruling party had taken some measures after the Dubbaka defeat. The social media team of the party has been strengthened after the party learnt that the BJP gained in Dubbaka because of the use of social media. By the time of GHMC elections, the party countered the saffron party on its campaign against the TRS.

However, another section of the party leaders felt that TRS head and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is a better strategist than anyone else in the country. A TRS leader said that BJP has no chance in Telangana and when KCR enters the field, there would be no opposition.