TRS Ministers, MLAs entrusted task of winning civic polls in Warangal

Warangal: The dictum is loud and clear that both the Ministers and MLAs have to dig deep and ensure victory in all the nine urban local bodies (ULBs) that go to elections on January 22. Barring Mulugu MLA Seethakka of the Congress, all the other 11 constituencies in erstwhile Warangal have been represented by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Although it is too early to predict the outcome of the upcoming elections to municipalities, the ruling party, which recorded back to back victories in Panchayat, Mandal and Zilla Praja Parishads in the first half of the year, seems to be high on morale.

On the other hand, the Congress and BJP which failed to give the TRS a run for its money in the Assembly, Lok Sabha and other elections were still licking their wound.

According to sources, the TRS leadership has told the seven MLAs D S Redya Naik, Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, Aroori Ramesh, Banoth Shankar Naik, Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, Challa Dharma Reddy and Gandra Venkataramana Reddy to confine to their constituencies until the polling was over in Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Bhupalpally, Narsampet, Parkal, Thorrur, Dornakal, Maripeda and Wardhannapet municipalities. Above them, it is going to be Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod.

"Even though the TRS has its battery of legislators lined up for the elections, the Opposition does have the advantage of exposing the failures of the ruling party. It all depends upon how the Congress and BJP approach the people seeking their mandate in the municipal polls," a senior Congress leader told The Hans India.

In Jangaon, MLA Yadagiri Reddy had appointed in-charges for all the 30 wards and entrusted them to look after their respective wards. On the other hand, Jangaon DCC President Janga Raghava Reddy who closeted with Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy a couple of days ago discussed about the strategy to be adopted in the elections. It is learnt that Congress is likely to appoint a committee or two before it swings into action.

It may be recalled here that even though the Congress had won 14 of the then 28 wards, it failed to capitalise on it thus allowing the TRS to clinch the municipal chairman post with the help of independents in last elections.

Meanwhile, the election fever is yet to engulf the people and aspirants as there was no clarity on reservations to the wards. The State Election Commission is likely to finalise the ward-wise reservations in the first week of New Year.