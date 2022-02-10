TRS MPs demand walks out of Rajya Sabha in protest against PM Modi

TRS MPs on Wednesday walked out of the Rajya Sabha in a protest to accept their privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The TRS MPs decided to stage walk out until the Rajya Sabha chairman accepts the privilege motion.

Earlier in the day, the TRS parliamentarians have moved Privilege Motion against PM Modi for his remarks on the passing of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Bill on Tuesday (February 8). Later, the MPs went on to protest in the Rajya Sabha podium against remakrs made by the Prime Minister.

On Wednesday, the TRS party held state-wide rallies and protests. The Congress leaders also joined the agitation and they have also burnt PM Modi's effigies for his remarks against the formation of Telangana state. Several leaders demanded the Prime Minister's apology to the people of Telangana for hurting their sentiments.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi made remarks on the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and termed it as 'unscientific'.