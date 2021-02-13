TRS pays insurance claims of Rs 47 crore to kin of deceased partymen

Hyderabad: Under the insurance scheme of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the party settled claims worth Rs 47 crore to the families of the deceased party workers, said the party sources.

This membership drive kicked off on Friday. During the meeting with the party's executive meeting Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao asked the MLAs to enroll as many as 80 lakh members in the State including 50,000 members for each Assembly constituency by the end of this month. Later in March the party would be taking up the formation of the committees, right from village, mandal to district level.

According to the party leaders, TRS has been implementing the insurance to the members since 2015-16 and this is their fifth year. The party insurance incharge also claims to have paid an insurance premium (including GST) of Rs 47.65 crore to the insurance companies and received claims of Rs 46.84 crore, till date. The total sanctioned claims were 79 per cent as the money was given to the family members of the 2,342 deceased workers of the party.

The party in- charge for insurance K Laxminarayana said that the party workers who take the membership, get accidental insurance cover and Rs 2 lakh is provided to the family of the deceased worker in case of accidental death. The insurance will be applicable to 69 years of age.

However, insurance is not applicable in case of natural death, heart attack, sun stroke, suicide, murder, ill-health and alcohol, informed Laxminarayana.

He further said that the party received as many as 865 applications during the year 2019-20 and about 700 were sanctioned it. While, 26 were rejected and 139 are still under process.

Adding on, he said that paying respect to the family members of the deceased, the local MLA should hand over the cheque to the kin by going to their homes.