TRS to clean sweep GWMC polls: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao predicted a clean sweep by the TRS in the elections to the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC).

Speaking at a party meeting here on Monday, he said that there was hardly any space for the Opposition parties in the urban local body (ULB) election. He said that the BJP and the Congress were certain to receive a drubbing in the hands of TRS.

"Forget about winning, the Opposition candidates were hardly to get back their election deposits," he said. Emphasising the need for sensitising the people about the TRS Government-initiated welfare and development programmes, he told the party men also to hit back the BJP's false propaganda.

Further, he appealed to cadres to work in a mission mode until the elections were over. Surveys suggest that TRS will make a clean sweep of all 66 Divisions. The election results would be a lesson to the Opposition parties, which were hellbent on criticising the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod also emphasised the need for reaching out to the people with the progress Warangal city has witnessed under the TRS Government.

"The number of candidates seeking TRS tickets indicates the mood of the people. It's difficult for both the BJP and the Congress to stand before the TRS in the ULB polls," she said.

Health Minister Etela Rajender, Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar, Warangal TRS in-charge Gyadari Balamallu, legislators A. Ramesh, T Rajaiah and K Srihari were among others present.