TRS will win all wards: Minister T Harish Rao

Gajwel: Finance Minister T Harish Rao along with State Forest Development Corporation Chairman Burugupalli Pratap Reddy took part in the municipal elections campaign here on Sunday. He expressed confidence in TRS winning all the 20 wards.

He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is also an MLA from Gajwel. He lauded KCR for his able administration and for ensuring Gajwel's development for past three decades.

He listed out the development activities taken up by the party. Former chairman of Nacharam Temple KottalaYadagiri, Gajwel MPP, ZPTC and people in large numbers were present.