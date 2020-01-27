TRS won civic polls with money & abuse of power: Congress

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday alleged that the TRS has won the municipal elections by distributing money, liquor and misuse of official machinery.

Speaking after hoisting national flag at Gandhi Bhavan on the occasion of 71st Republic Day, Uttam stated that the TRS, BJP and MIM have conspired to defeat the Congress party in just concluded municipal elections.

However, he said the Congress party has performed better than previous elections despite several conspiracies and obstacles. The TPCC chief mentioned the vote share of Congress in municipal polls has increased compared to Lok Sabha elections held in 2019.

There has been a significant increase in Congress party's vote share from Assembly to Parliament and then Panchayat Raj and now civic polls, he explained. Therefore, he said that the Congress would certainly come to power in next Assembly elections.

Uttam Kumar Reddy accused the TRS of spending nearly Rs 3,000 per vote to win the civic polls.

Calling this as a dangerous trend for democracy, he exhorted the intellectuals and other members in the society to launch a movement to save democracy in Telangana State.