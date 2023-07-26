TS agriculture delegation meets Prof Swaminathan

Hyderabad: Prof Swaminathan, father of the Green Revolution expressed his intention to visit to take stock of the development of agriculture in Telangana.

He expressed this when a delegation headed by Telangana Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy met him at his residence in Chennai on Wednesday.

Later, the minister said that he was briefed on the agricultural achievements of the state under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao in the last nine years. Prof Swaminathan was told that the pro-farmer policies of the state were inspired by him, and he was explained about the schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, 24-hour free electricity, irrigation, mode of procurement of crops, the necessity of cultivation of alternative crops and Rythu Vedikas. Also, how the schemes have got traction with the United Nations Food & Agriculture Organization.

Prof Swaminathan responded saying that he knows these things as he had earlier served as the chairman of FAO. Niranjan Reddy said that it was amazing to witness Prof Swaminathan who is 98 years has such a memory. And, he expressed his wish to visit Telangana to recoup his health. "We are blessed to hear the father of the Green Revolution expressed his intention to visit Telangana. It is a blessing." He said that it was due to the efforts of Prof Swaminathan that ICRISAT was formed. Many new innovations in the field of agriculture were unveiled when he was heading ICAR, and he was the pioneer of agricultural extension, education and technology.

Niranjan Reddy said that Prof Swaminathan led Agriculture Commission in 2014 had suggested that India is a country that meets the needs of the world and not just India, so the income of farmers should increase and their income should be stable.







However, no action was taken on his report submitted in 2007 until 2014.



In 2013, Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioned the then-UPA government saying that it was an insult to him for not implementing Swaminathan's report.

But, the NDA that had come to power in 2014 under Modi had insulted him by appointing Ashok Dalwai Committee. Modi promised to double the income of the farmers by 2023. "We are now in 2023, and the centre did not implement a single promise made to the farmers, he added. Further, it also left Prof Swaminathan's recommendation of linking the employment guarantee scheme with agriculture hanging in balance. On top of it, the country is misled that the centre is implementing Prof Swaminathan's Committee recommendations. Unfortunately, both the UPA and NDA did not implement his recommendations, he said.

Later, the delegation comprising State Agriculture Secretary Raghunandan Rao, Seed Development Corporation MD Kesavulu and Digital Media Director Dilip Konathamlu visited Swaminathan Research Foundation.
















