TS cops to utilise remote sensing for better policing

Hyderabad: Telangana State police have decided to utilise the remote sensing technology for better policing in the State. Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy on Thursday held a meeting with officials of the Telangana State Remote Sensing Applications Centre (TRAC).

Addressing the meeting, the DGP said that the Police department can able to maintain the law and order in the State more effectively by using the advanced remote sensing technology. Also, can reduce the road accidents and save the Police department lands with the use of technology, he stated.

He further added that very soon they are going to make a MoU with the TRAC. With the help of remote sensing technology, we are going to make mapping on the areas which are registering highest number of crimes and more number of accident deaths, he explained.

The DGP mentioned that borders of police stations will be linked with revenue records with the help of the TRAC which facilitates the complainants to reach their local concerned police stations to lodge complaints.