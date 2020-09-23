TS EAMCET 2020 results likely to release on October 3

TS EAMCET results 2020: Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, Medicine Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2020 results may be released on or before October 3. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can keep an eye on the official site of the TS EAMCET -- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Around 1,43,330 students have registered for the exam this year and 1,19,187 have appeared for the exam held on September 9, 10, 11 and 14. The response sheets and preliminary answer key of the exam have already been released and received objections on the key if any from the candidates.

According to a senior official, the TS EAMCET results 2020 are slated for release either on October 1 or October 3 and the final key of the exam will also be released on the same day.

On the other hand, arrangements are underway for the conduct of TS EAMCET for A&R stream on September 28 and 29 at 84 centres including 67 in Telangana and 17 in Andhra Pradesh. As many as 78,970 candidates had applied for the A&M test this year and the hall tickets are made available on the official website. The results of TS EAMCET for A&M are scheduled to be announced in the second week of October.

The TS EAMCET is conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) every year on the behalf of Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE).