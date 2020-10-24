TS EAMCET 2020 seat allotment result for engineering stream to release today

TS EAMCET 2020 seat allotment results: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) to release the result of TS EAMCET 2020 seat allotment for engineering stream today. Candidates who have exercised the web options can check the seat allotment results at the official website tseamcet.nic.in.

Candidates who are allotted the seat should pay the tuition fee and report online through the website after the results were announced. The last date for online reporting is October 28.

The final phase of web counselling of TS EAMCET for the students such as basic information, payment of fee and slot booking for selection of helpline centre, date & time to attend for certificate verification for the candidates who have not attended the first phase will be held on October 29. The certification process will be on October 30 and freezing of options by October

The seat allotment result for the final phase will be announced on November 2 and payment/ online reporting process will be done until November 5.

On the other hand, the TS EAMCET 2020 agriculture and medical stream results will be declared today at 3 pm at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.