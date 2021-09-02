TS EAMCET 2021 counselling: Here is the revised schedule to exercise the web options

The changes have been taken place in the schedule of Telangana EAMCET 2021 Counseling. The exercising of the web options, which is slated to be held from September 4 has been postponed to September 11. Against this backdrop, the allocation of seats for the first phase for engineering courses will take place on the 18th followed by reporting and payment of fees from September 18 to September 23 respectively.



According to the previously announced schedule, the web options will start on the 4th of this month and end on the 13th. However, the certificate verification schedule is unaltered, which will be held from the 4th to the 11th of this month.

The officials have clarified that they made changes to the schedule as the colleges' accreditation process was delayed. The counselling schedule for the Engineering courses has started on August 30 after the results were announced in the last week.