TS EAMCET 2021: With no classes, how students will attempt test, wonder parents

Hyderabad: The EAMCET exams, which began here on Wednesday, saw a record turnout of 91.18 per cent.



While the authorities made all necessary arrangements as per Covid norms, candidates wearing masks, holding sanitisers and admit cards were seen going to the TSCiON digital zones on the day one of the TS-EAMCET 'Engineering' exam at 105 centres across the two Telugu states. Of them Telangana has 82 centres and Andhra Pradesh 23 centres.

According to the Higher Education Department officials, last year only 71 per cent of candidates appeared for EAMCET. Hand sanitisers were kept at the entrance and inside the examination halls. Body temperature of all students was checked before allowing them into the examination hall. Seating arrangements of five to six metres for students were made.

Since all students had to follow Covid protocols, students and parents this time did not take any chances and reached the venue almost two hours ahead of the scheduled time of examination. This resulted in all students gaining tension-free entry into the examination halls. Rajitha, a student who came all the way from Siddipet, told The Hans India that she and her parents were little worried in view of the pandemic situation, but all arrangements were as per the norms.

Anu another student, who came from Nalgonda, said that the reports of rising Covid cases in many districts, including Nalgonda had caused some concern for her but after seeing the arrangements, she felt relieved.

However, parents who accompanied the candidates said that since last year students had been deprived of direct teaching as schools have been closed due to pandemic situations and this had its own share of problems in preparing for the competitive exams. The syllabus had been reduced for online teaching purposes. They said they were worried as to what would happen if out-of-the-box questions were asked? How they would answer, wondered Srinivas Reddy, a parent.

"I saw my daughter struggling for notes. No proper coaching was available due to lockdown," said M Rohan, another parent.