TS EdCET results declared
The results were announced by TSCHE Chairman Prof. R Limbadri along with senior officers
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) 2023 results were declared on Monday with 98.5 per cent of the candidates qualifying the entrance test for admissions to B.Ed courses in the State.
A total of 27,495 appeared for the entrance test out of which 26,994 candidates were qualified. The results was announced by Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Chairman Prof. R Limbadri along with senior officers at TSCHE here, and results were made available on the website https://edcet.tsche.ac.in/.
The entrance test was topped by G Vineesha, Vikarabad who scored 11.7 marks, while Neesha Kumari of Hyderabad and M Sushi of Hyderabad secured second and third ranks respectively.
Prof. Limbadri said private colleges should make B-category admissions to professional courses including engineering only after a notification for the same was issued by the TSCHE.
It is to mention here that the TS EdCET examination was held on May 18. The exam was conducted in three sessions.
The candidates can access them online by entering their hall ticket number and rank. Higher scores in the TS EdCET to increase chances of obtaining a seat in prestigious institutions.