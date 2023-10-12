TS elections: BCs quietly saddled, but undercurrents may unseat BRS

Hyderabad: While it appears that most of the BC communities which represent half of the voters in Telangana are quietly saddled with BRS, the undercurrents may unseat it in the Assembly elections. With BJP replacing the BC leader Bandi Sanjay as its State president with an upper caste the prospects of BCs going with saffron party have drastically come down.

Owing to the issue of BC census getting centerstage in the recent months particularly after Bihar’s government published the ‘Bihar caste-based survey 2022’ (which placed EBCs (Extremely Backward Classes) and OBCs (Other Backward Classes) combined at 63%), there is strong feeling that Telangana’s BCs also has right to know about their correct figures in the State. “In the past two Assembly elections BCs have voted for BRS, but there is strong undercurrent not only against the ruling party but all the political parties at large. However, the passage of the Women's reservation bill in Parliament and Bihar’s caste-based survey has created a sense of being kept under dark about their real numbers. Even in Telangana the Samagra Kutumba survey was not made public till now,” explained Dr S Prithvi Raj, the co-convenor of Social Democratic Forum.

With disclosure of caste census taking a backseat each of the top castes amongst BCs claim to be impacting the outcome in elections which their votes. Mudiraj, Munnurkapu, Yadavs, Gouds and Padmashalis have a considerable population. “Mudiraj caste is unhappy that they did not get even a single ticket from BRS. While close to half of Yadavs are disappointed that they were not covered under the scheme of sheep distribution. Overall, the BCs are frustrated that consecutive governments have failed them,” added Prithvi Raj.

B Venugopal Reddy, president Telangana JournalistlaAdhyanana Vedika closely watching the trends felt that BRS has done injustice to BCs, as Mudiraj with over 10% of population could not get a ticket but KCR’s caste with less than 1% got 11 seats.

According to him this time Mudiraj will go all out against BRS, Munnurkapu would go with either BRS or BJP, while Yadav and Gouds votes may be divided between BRS and Congress. “While BRS could only provide 23 seats, Congress may be giving more seats comparatively to BCs,” he observed.