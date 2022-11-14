TS emerges role model in country in welfare of farmers

Hyderabad: The State government, under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is setting an example in farmer welfare by giving top priority to the agriculture sector. The State has fertile lands located amid the Krishna and Godavari rivers.

However, the agri sector had to face a crisis due to negligence and discrimination of successive governments. But, things have changed with the formation of Telangana and new opportunities created in the sector, according to government data.

. All eligible farmers in State have been receiving the Rythu Bandhu scheme benefits without any discrimination. The innovatively designed and implemented scheme of the government is benefitting 65 lakh farmer families. Besides, the pro-farmer government has also been implementing a 24-hour free quality electricity supply to agriculture.

Rythu Bheema, restoration of tanks, massive irrigation projects, supply of quality seeds, providing MSP to crops, farmers' platforms (Rythu vedikas ) and appointment of an agricultural extension officer for every 5,000 acres are a few schemes the government has been implementing for the farmers' welfare standing as a role model across the country.

The data shows government support empowered farmers to cultivate high-yielding crops in barren lands that were once left empty. As of 2014, the State had a cultivated area of 1.34 crore acres; it has now gone up to 2.3 crore acres.

The area under horticulture has increased to 11.50 lakh acres and the State's grain production rose from 68 lakh tonnes in 2014-15, to 2.49 crore metric tonnes by 2021-22. The combined production of all crops reached 3.5 crore metric tonnes.

This progress was registered after the formation of Telangana due to priority given to the agriculture sector. An amount of Rs.36,703 crore has been spent to provide quality uninterrupted power supply to the sector.

The government deposited Rs.57,881 crore in bank accounts of farmers providing crop assistance of Rs Rs.10,000/ acre under the Rythu Bandhu, making farmers cultivate crops of their choice.

The Rythu Bheema scheme was introduced to support a farmer's family with insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh, when the sole bread earner dies due to unforeseen circumstances. The government is paying 100 per cent insurance premium. A total of 88,963 farmer families are covered under the scheme.

The per capita income of people in State was Rs.1, 24,104 in 2014-15; it has gone up to Rs.2,78,833 by 2021-22. The agriculture sector's progress has also increased the per capita income of people.

To create awareness of modern methods of farming among farmers, the government appointed an agricultural extension officer for every 5,000 acres. About 6.66 lakh farmers benefited from remunerative prices for their agricultural produce from food processing industries. To improve farmers' economic conditions the government waived transport tax of Rs. 273.5 crore on tractors and the pending transport tax of Rs 41.6 prior to State formation.

The government's efforts boosted State's grain storage godown capacity from 39 lakh metric tonnes in 2014-15 to current 68.28 lakh mt. The government is taking strong measures to supply quality seeds and is invoking PD Act against those engaged in crimes related to spurious seeds.

The government has spent Rs 963.26 crore for mechanising agriculture. The number of tractors has gone up from 94,537 in 2014-15, to 3.52 lakh now. Similarly, the 6,318 harvesters available in 2014-15 now increased to 19,309.