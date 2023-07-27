  • Menu
TS Govt declares holiday for all educational institutions on Friday

Highlights

In the wake of heavy to very heavy rains in the state, Telangana government declared a holiday for all educational institutions tomorrow ( Friday) in...

In the wake of heavy to very heavy rains in the state, Telangana government declared a holiday for all educational institutions tomorrow ( Friday) in the state.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao instructed State Education Minister S

Sabita Indra Reddy to declare holiday for all educational institutions tomorrow and issue orders immediately in this regard.

The government already declared holidays on Wednesday and Thursday due to heavy rains in the state.

