TS Govt declares holiday for all educational institutions on Friday

- CM YS Jagan releases funds under Foreign Education scheme
- Minister Zameer visited Joly Mohalla and Bhakshi garden slums to accommodate 262 families
- MLA Kandala shifted the flood-affected families to the rehabilitation centres
- Nurse Falls Victim to Crypto Currency Money Doubling Fraud
- Udupi washroom video incident
- Heavy Rains: TS police bans Selfies at flooding water bodies
- Popcorn at Rs. 660 watery cola at Rs160?
- Heavy rains in Telangana: DGP set up Flood Monitoring Centre
- Hyderabad: Taps theft in bathrooms at Secretariat!!!
- Tumultuous 'Slogan War' In Rajya Sabha Over Manipur Issue: Opposition Vs. Ruling Party
In the wake of heavy to very heavy rains in the state, Telangana government declared a holiday for all educational institutions tomorrow ( Friday) in...
In the wake of heavy to very heavy rains in the state, Telangana government declared a holiday for all educational institutions tomorrow ( Friday) in the state.
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao instructed State Education Minister S
Sabita Indra Reddy to declare holiday for all educational institutions tomorrow and issue orders immediately in this regard.
The government already declared holidays on Wednesday and Thursday due to heavy rains in the state.
