TS govt renames Nalgonda school in honour of Komatireddy Prateek

The Telangana Government on Tuesday issued orders naming the Bottuguda Government School in Nalgonda as Komatireddy Prateek Government School. Minister for Roads and Buildings and Cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy took up the initiative to reconstruct the dilapidated primary and high school buildings at Bottuguda into a state-of-the-art facility.

The new school building, constructed at a cost of around Rs 8 crore through the Komatireddy Prateek Foundation, is equipped with world-class infrastructure and modern educational amenities.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that providing quality education to underprivileged children in a well-equipped government school is his foremost objective. “From the very beginning, my aim has been to ensure that children from poor families study in an environment on par with corporate schools,” he stated.

The Minister announced that digital classrooms, computer education, and bilingual (English and Urdu) teaching will be introduced, supported by highly qualified faculty appointed through the Prateek Foundation. He expressed confidence that Bottuguda Government School would soon become a model institution in Telangana.

Reaffirming his commitment to the education and healthcare sectors in Nalgonda, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that over the next three years, all Anganwadi centres, Government Schools, and Colleges in the constituency will be developed in phases. The Minister announced that the school will soon be inaugurated by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in the coming weeks.