TS Haj committee to supply suitcases for pilgrims

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Haj Committee said on Monday that the Haj Committee of India, Mumbai, upon information from the Saudi authorities, the committee will emphasize standardised baggage in aircraft during departure and arrival of intending pilgrims for Haj-2022.

According to TSHC, the pilgrims should not carry odd size baggage, cartoons, boxes which will result in delay of flight at airports. This leads to hurdles to transport the luggage and other operational challenges. The government has decided that the Haj Committee of India should ensure that uniform standardised baggage is carried by all pilgrims.

"The Haj Committee will be considering procuring and supplying two suitcases (check-in-luggage) and one handbag (cabin baggage) of standardised size to all intending Haj pilgrims of Haj-2022, as mentioned in Haj guidelines of Haj-2022," said TSHC Executive Officer B Shafiullah.

The Haj Committee will initiate necessary approval from competent authority shortly. The pilgrims are advised not to buy or procure new luggage for their journey as the same shall be provided to them by the Haj Committee shortly as per guidelines, in accordance with previous practice.