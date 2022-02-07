TS inter exams 2022 from April 20

TS Intermediate 2022 Time Table: TS inter exams 2022 schedule has been released by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Monday. The TSBIE has decided to hold the first year intermediate exams from April 20 to May 2 while the second year intermediate exams from April 21 to May 5.



Meanwhile, the practical exams for general and vocational courses will be conducted from March 23 to April 8. The exams of Ethics & Human Values and Environmental education will be held on April 11 and 12 respectively.

The exams for vocational courses will also be conducted on the scheduled dates. However, the schedule has not yet been released. In a statement, the inter board said that the time-table for vocational courses will be issued separately.

On the other hand, the Osmania University has extended the last date of degree semester exam fee payment. The exam fee for first, second and third semester can be paid by February 14 without any late fee.