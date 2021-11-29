  • Menu
TS inter first results 2021 likely to release in December first week

Highlights

  • TS inter first year result is likely to be released in the first week of December.
  • The TS inter result will be released on the official website of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education

TS inter first year result is likely to be released in the first week of December. The TS inter result will be released on the official website of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) -- tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The first year exams were held from October 25 to November 3 and the evaluation of answer papers was done between November 8 and 20.

According to te sources, the inter first year results will be released in two to three days. Candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to keep an eye on the official site of the board.

How to check TS inter first year result 2021?

Visit the official site -- tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Click on the results link

Enter the login details

Downloadthe results appeared on the screen

Take a print out of result future reference

