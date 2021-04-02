Top
TS inter hall ticket 2021 released for assignment work, download now

x

TS inter hall tickets 2021 for environmental, ethics and human values have been released by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE).

Students who are appearing for the exam can download the hall tickets from the official website -- tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The TS inter hall tickets 2021 can be downloaded by the entering the hall ticket number and date of birth.

Along with the hall tickets, the students can also download the model papers released by the intermediate board. These model papers are available in English, Telugu and Urdu.

How to download TS inter 2021 assignment hall ticket?

Log on to tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Click on 'Environmental, ethics and human values hall tickets'

Enter hall ticket number and date of birth

Download the hall ticket displayed on the screen

Take a print out of the hall ticket for future use.

