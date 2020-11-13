TS PECET 2020 results to release today at 12 noon

TS PECET 2020 results: The results of the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) 2020 will be released today at 12 noon. Candidates who have appeared for the exam conducted for the admissions into BPED and DPED courses can check the results on the official site.

The exam was conducted by the Mahatma Gandhi University on the behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on October 29. And the physical tests to test the skills of the candidate was held on November 7.

Announcing the result date on Thursday, the exam convenor said that around 7,368 candidates have appeared for the exam. The results can be downloaded from pecet.tsche.ac.in.

How to download TS PECET 2020 results?

Visit official website -- pecet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the results link

Enter registration number and date of birth

Download the results appeared on the screen

Take a print out of it for future use