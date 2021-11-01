TS PECET 2021 results declared

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has declared the results of Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET). TSCHE chairman prof Limbadri released the results TS PECET chairman and MGU vice-chancellor prof Ch Gopal Reddy.



According to the information released, around 1,787 BPED candidates and 1,207 DPED candidates were qualified. Krishnaveni from Khammam secured first rank in BPED while Srujan from Jayashankar Bhupalpally bagged first rank in DPED.

A total of 3,133 candidates had appeared for the exam conducted on October 23 at 14 centres across the state. Candidates can check the results at pecet.tsche.ac.in.