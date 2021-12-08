TS PGECET 2021: Students allotted with second phase seats

The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET 2021) allotted seats to 2,772 candidates in the second phase.

A total of 5,701 seats were available in the convener quota in ME/MTech/MPharm/MArch courses and 4,747 candidates exercised web options for provisional allotment of seat. However, 2,772 students were allocated with the seats.

Students who received the seats in second phase have to download joining letter and challan form for payment of tuition fee, if applicable. The fee has to be paid at any branch of the Union Bank of India in the State, TS PGECET 2021 admissions convener Prof. P Ramesh Babu said in a press release.