TS rolls out ‘Badi Bata’ with novel campaign

Hyderabad: In an attempt to bring back the past glory of the government schools and to increase the enrollment percentage of the students, the state government has taken up the Professor Jayashankar Badi Bata programme in an innovative way.

This time, the government started an innovative campaign by sensitising parents to enroll them in government schools and provide quality education to their children. The campaign will spread the message, “If you join your child in a private school it will cost Rs 50,000 to Rs. 1.5 lakh. Save this money for your children's higher education in future.” When the Congress government came to power, it focused exclusively on government schools in the state. Efforts were started to bring about a change in parents like never before to reduce the obsession with private schools. ‘Amma Adarsha Patashala Committees’ were established in every school across the State.

Under these, all the schools were being renovated with new features. Free textbooks, clothing and mid-day meals were provided to the students along with education in English and Telugu medium in government schools. A pair of shoes is being provided free of cost to the students this academic year. The officials said that Badi Bata will be conducted till June 19. Along with ‘Amma Adarsha Committees’, education department officials, headmasters, youth associations and public representatives will participate in the programme to enroll the overachieving children and dropouts in government schools.

On the occasion of this Badi Bata, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has issued instructions to the officials of the Education department and the district collectors to take up a wide campaign of renovating public schools and to make efforts to bring about a change in the mindset of parents. Out of the total 26,823 schools in the state, 20,680 Amma Adarsh School Committees have already been formed. All necessary work in 17,729 schools has been entrusted to these committees.

The government has started all the temporary repairs of doors, windows, black boards, electric switch boards, fans and toilets in schools this summer.