Live
- YS Jagan extends financial assistance to youth's treatment, collector handovers cheque
- FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets ADB chief, says India remains key partner
- ‘Gaalullona’ Song Promo From Sudheer Babu’s ‘Maama Mascheendra’ Is Out
- Amazon Great Summer sale: Great discount on iPhone 14, Galaxy M14 and more
- Mahindra & Mahindra April sales boosted by utility vehicles
- Balagam: TS Constable Exam Features Questions on Award-Winning Drama Film
- Pine Labs joins ICICI Bank to accept digital rupee on its PoS terminals
- Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in Hyderabad on May 8
- IPL 2023: Face-Off Between Kohli and Gambhir After RCB vs LSG Match
- Apple workers sad after Tim Cook makes work from office mandatory
TSCHE releases schedule for TS-CPGET-2023
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education on Monday released the schedule for TS-CPGET-2023 on Monday.
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education on Monday released the schedule for TS-CPGET-2023 on Monday. The date of commencement of online registration and submission of applications is May 12 and the last date of submitting applications is June 6.
According to TSCHE, online applications are invited from candidates who have passed or appeared for the final semester (year) examination in the qualifying degree / Intermediate for entrance tests and admission into various P.G. Courses (M.A., M.Sc., M.Com., MCJ, M.Lib.Sc., M.Ed., M.P.Ed., etc.), P.G. Diploma Course and 5 yrs. Integrated Programmes (M.A., M.Sc., MBA) offered (TS-CPGET-2023) by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana, Telangana Mahila ViswaVidyalayam and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities in their campus, constituent and affiliated colleges for the academic year 2023-24.
The commencement of the entrance tests of TS-CPGET is tentatively from last week of June, 2023 and will be conducted online through Computer Based Test (CBT).