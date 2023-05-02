TSCHE releases schedule for TS-CPGET-2023

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education on Monday released the schedule for TS-CPGET-2023 on Monday. The date of commencement of online registration and submission of applications is May 12 and the last date of submitting applications is June 6.

According to TSCHE, online applications are invited from candidates who have passed or appeared for the final semester (year) examination in the qualifying degree / Intermediate for entrance tests and admission into various P.G. Courses (M.A., M.Sc., M.Com., MCJ, M.Lib.Sc., M.Ed., M.P.Ed., etc.), P.G. Diploma Course and 5 yrs. Integrated Programmes (M.A., M.Sc., MBA) offered (TS-CPGET-2023) by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana, Telangana Mahila ViswaVidyalayam and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities in their campus, constituent and affiliated colleges for the academic year 2023-24.

The commencement of the entrance tests of TS-CPGET is tentatively from last week of June, 2023 and will be conducted online through Computer Based Test (CBT).