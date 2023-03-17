  • Menu
TSPSC cancels Group -1 preliminary exam, to be conducted on June 11

Telangana State Public Service Commission
TSPSC on Friday officially announced the cancellation of the Group-1 Preliminary examination held in Telangana. It also said that the AEE and DAO exams are also cancelled.

It was revealed that this decision was taken considering the report submitted by the SIT in a special meeting of the commission held on Friday morning. Group 1 preliminary examination was held on October 16 last year, AEE on January 22 this year and DAO on February 26 this year. The Commission has decided to conduct the cancelled Group 1 examination on June 11.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, it has been announced that the junior lecturers exams are also being postponed. TSPSC has decided to re-conduct the cancelled exams. The dates of the other two exams will be announced soon. However, the candidates who have qualified for the Group 1 preliminary examination are expressing their dissatisfaction over the commission's latest decision.

