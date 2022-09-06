  • Menu
TSPSC issues 23 vacancy notifications for various posts

Telangana State Public Service Commission
Telangana State Public Service Commission 

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) issued a notification for the recruitment of 23 vacancies of Women and Child Welfare Officers including Child Development Project Officer, ICDS, Additional Child Development Project Officer, ICDS and Manager of Ware House in the Women Development and Child Welfare department.

Online applications have been invited from qualified candidates through the proforma application which will be made available on the Commission's website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/. Applications can be submitted from September 13 to October 10.

