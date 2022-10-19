TSRTC bus conductor kicks youth for asking ticket

Warangal: In a heinous incident, a TSRTC bus conductor kicked a passenger who asked for the ticket continuously. The shocking incident took place in an RTC bus travelling to Chendrugonda village, Sangem Mandal, Warangal.

According to the sources, the conductor identified as Devender was seen kicking a passenger identified as Devadasu, a resident of Rangampet who is suffering from mental health issues.

The passengers who were travelling in the bus captured the incident through their mobile and shared it on social media. Netizens are requesting the TSRTC officials to take strict action against the conductor.