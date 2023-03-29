  • Menu
TSRTC catches fire in Suryapet, 20 passengers unhurt

  • The bus from the Khammam depot caught fire, reportedly due to a short circuit in its engine
  • Alerted by the driver, 20 passengers who were travelling in the bus, immediately got out

Suryapet: Twenty passengers had a narrow escape when a TSRTC bus caught fire and was completely gutted at Suryapet in the early hours of Wednesday.

The bus from the Khammam depot caught fire, reportedly due to a short circuit in its engine when it reached to the Khammam crossroads in Suryapet. Alerted by the driver, 20 passengers who were travelling in the bus, immediately got out.

A fire engine that reached the spot and doused the fire. However, the bus was completely gutted by that time.

