TSRTC CMD VC Sajjanar visits Medaram

Mulugu: The comfort of the devotees is paramount, TSRTC Vice-Chairman & Managing Director VC Sajjanar said. Sajjanar who traveled to Medaram by bus on Thursday inspected the arrangements of the biennial Sammakka Saralamma jatara. Sajjanar reviewed arrangements being taken for the devotees at the RTC Bus Station base camp. He inspected queues, medical camps, parking areas, RTC crew rest rooms and canteen.

"As a large number of devotees are expected to turn to Medaram, the officials were focused on ensuring drinking water, healthcare, sanitation etc facilities," Sajjanar said.

He emphasised the need for concerted effort between all the government departments for the successful conduct of the jatara. Sajjanar also reviewed arrangements being taken for the RTC staff at the base camp. He appealed to people coming from farflung places to utilize the RTC bus services for their safety. Later, he offered prayers at the altars of tribal deities.