TSRTC expands cargo and parcel services

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) would be entering into an agreement with SpiceJet and Indigo airlines for expanding the cargo business.

The Cargo unit of the Corporation had recently entered MoU with the Airport for last-mile connectivity and on Thursday, the officials started an office at the Hyderabad International Airport premises. In search of alternative revenues, the TSRTC had set up Cargo and Parcel service a year back on June 19.

The officials said that Hyderabad was strategically located in the South-Central region of the country. The Air Cargo Terminal being operated by GMR Cargo is also centrally located in South and caters to international export and import of pharmaceuticals, aerospace, engineering goods, marine products, fruits and vegetables from and to Telangana and all neighbouring States like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh.

According to the TSRTC officials, the services received good patronage from citizens as the prices of the RTC Cargo and Parcel services were lesser compared to the private players. The Corporation had started the door delivery in the twin cities by entering into an agreement with companies like Dunzo, Smart Ship Logistic, Adnigam.

The Cargo and Parcel special officer S Krishnakanth said that the new unit of the corporation did well during the last year. "It can be said that the services achieved speedy growth. The Corporation was earning additional income by the transportation of parcels to other places in the TSRTC buses." He also said that soon the Cargo unit would enter into an agreement with SpiceJet and Indigo Airlines for a joint business.

The special officer further said that if the parcels can be sent from Anantapur, Rajamahendravaram, Visakhapatnam, Kurnool, Kadapa, and other places, they would be shipped to the International Airport. Stating that the services were improved in the city, he urged people to utilise them for secure transportation.

The special officer said that the unit had set Rs 30 crore as the income during the first year but earned Rs 46 Crore and in the second year the target has been fixed as Rs 75 crore.