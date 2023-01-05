TSRTC flags off 10 non-AC sleeper buses

Hyderabad: For the first time, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has flagged off 10 non-AC sleeper buses, named 'Lahari'. These buses are Wi-Fi enabled and are equipped with CCTV cameras.

TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and MD V C Sajjanar flagged off 10 new non-AC sleeper and sleeper-cum-seater buses at K P H B Colony bus stop on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Bajireddy said that when one travels in this bus, it shall give the comforting feel of a mother's lap. He revealed that 16 more AC-sleeper buses will be made available by the end of this month and that they will be driven to Bangalore, Hubli, Vijayawada, Vizag among other cities. He also said that 550 electric buses will be launched soon.

It is to be mentioned here that old RTC buses will soon be replaced with new ones. Bajireddy expressed hope that TSRTC will emerge as a financially strong organisation this year.

According to the TSRTC, the sleeper buses will have 15 lower berths and 15 upper berths, each of which will consist of a water bottle holder and mobile charging port. The seater-cum sleeper buses have a capacity of 33 seats in the lower level along with 15 upper berths.

Moreover, Wi-Fi facility will also be provided in each of these buses. The bus is equipped with LED display boards at the front and back.

For the safety of the passengers, CCTV cameras have been installed in these buses, angled towards the road (front and back), towards the passenger boarding area and most importantly in the interior of the bus. Besides, the buses are also equipped with fire extinguishers.

Serilingampally MLA Arikapudi Gandhi, TSRTC CVO Dr Ravinder, executive directors Vinod Kumar, Yadagiri, Purushottam, Munishekhar and other officers were present during the inaugration.