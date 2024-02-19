TSRTC gears up to ensure smooth travel to Medaram mega jatara

Hyderabad: To ensure a hassle-free journey for the devotees travelling to Asia’s largest Jatara, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) instructed the staff to perform their duties sincerely and provide quality and better services to the devotees in Medaram Sri Sammakka Saralamma Maha Jatara.

On Sunday, Medaram Jatara, TSRTC MD, and VC Sajjanar held a preparation meeting. He directed that steps be taken to ensure that the devotees do not face any inconvenience in terms of transportation. He said TSRTC is running around 6,000 buses for the Jatara from February 18 to 25. These buses will be operated from 51 points across Telangana.

During the meeting, the officials were advised to ensure that no devotees face difficulties following the Mahalakshmi scheme, and the staff should take this as a challenge and implement the scheme successfully.

According to TSRTC, around 15,000 staff are performing their duties in the Jatara. Sajjanar urged the staff to work hard and ensure that the Jatara is accident-free with zero failures. The drivers are advised to be polite with devotees.

TSRTC is expecting over 30 lakh devotees. Sajjanar said that every year there will be a high traffic of devotees to Medaram from Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, and Adilabad.

Moreover, T-shirts designed in collaboration with Union Bank of India for the TSRTC staff performing duties at the Medaram Jatara were unveiled by Sajjanar.

TSRTC CVO Dr Ravinder, joint director Apoorva Rao, EDs Muni Shekhar, Krishnakanth, Venkateshwarlu, Raghunatha Rao, and others were present. Moreover, TSRTC will introduce 100 electric AC buses by April. The corporation plans to roll out 1,325 new buses in a phased manner by June.

The TSRTC operates around 64 electric AC buses in the Greater Hyderabad zone, mainly serving airport routes. It now plans on increasing its capacity.

According to TSRTC, these buses see a 60 per cent occupancy rate on regular days, which escalates to 85 per cent during the summer due to the seasonal surge in demand for AC buses.

Recently, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated 100 new buses. The TSRTC also plans to bring 1,325 new buses into operation in a phased manner, and these include 712 Palle Velugu, 400 Express, 75 Deluxe, and 138 Lahari/Rajdhani buses.