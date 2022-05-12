TSRTC MD Sajjanar visits Vemulawada temple

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation Managing Director VC Sajjanar on Thursday visited the ancient and historic Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam and offered special prayers.

Collector Anurag Jayanthi, Additional SP Chandraiah, Vemulawada DSP Chandrakanth, Temple EO Ramadevi Karimnagar RM Khusro khan and temple priests accorded a traditional welcome to Sajjanar. Later, the temple authorities presented the RTC MD with shawl and laddu prasadam.

The RTC MD conducted a review meeting with the Karimnagar region RTC authorities at the temple conference hall to review the performance of various depots.