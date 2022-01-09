TSRTC runs special bus services without any excess charges, says MD VC Sajjanar

IPS officer VC Sajjanar has been taking the TSRTC tonne path with his mark decisions since he was appointed MD of Telangana RTC, which has been reeling under losses. In addition to providing better facilities for travelers, he is taking steps to drive the company towards profitability. His recent initiatives and decisions have been lauded by TSRTC Passengers. Yet RTC is also making a profit. With this, new enthusiasm is seen among the employees of the company who are languishing in despair.



Against this backdrop, the good news was provided to those who will go to their native places during the Sankranti festival. He said that during the Sankranti festival, TSRTC is running special buses (Sankranti buses) to different parts of the two Telugu states without any extra charges. He said 3,400 regular buses were running from MGBS and 1,200 from JBS. An additional 4,322 buses were made available during the festival. He said 3,338 buses were running to Telangana and 984 to Andhra Pradesh with 200 special officers being appointed to manage these buses.

Meanwhile, Sajjanar urged the people to use this facility. He tweeted that for information about buses, one can call MGBS at 9959226257 and JBS at 9959226246.